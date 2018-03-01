Best Buy is closing 250 mobile stores in the U.S.

The company began operating the mini-stores in malls over a decade ago, but now has decided they aren’t worth the money it costs to operate them, reports Reuters. The stores contribute just 1% to the company’s revenue–and that’ll drop to zero when Best Buy shuts all the U.S. locations on May 31 (its 52 Canadian mobile stores will remain open). In a letter to employees announcing the closures, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said: