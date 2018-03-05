I’m Microsoft’s Head Of Talent: Here’s How To Get Hired

Imagine landing your dream job at a major tech company with a degree in literature, and without knowing a single line of code. Or even being on the autism spectrum and going through an interview process designed to work with your particular style of thinking and communication.

The company that facilitated both is Microsoft. With Satya Nadella at the helm since 2014, it’s generated more than $250 billion in market value, but he’s also led its workforce of over 126,000 employees to adopt a “learn-it-all” curiosity that emphasizes soft skills alongside technical wizardry. This cultural shift put Microsoft on Glassdoor’s recent list of best places to work, according to employees.

The move toward emotional intelligence has seeped into Microsoft’s recruiting and hiring practices, too, according to Chuck Edward, Microsoft’s head of global talent acquisition. “There’s been an extra emphasis on transforming our workforce over the last three to five years, given the company’s transformation,” he says. “And there’s no better way to bring fresh new ideas and skills into the company: Our leaders and hiring managers are hungry to bring in talent.”

Edward says that internal initiatives like inclusive hiring training and unconscious bias training set a tone with managers. “This is the best time to really open up who you look at,” he explains, especially because “if [employees’] skills match the labor market and our customer base, we are all going to win.”

Recruiting efforts and job openings have garnered 9 million visitors to Microsoft’s careers site each year and draw about 2 million applicants annually. If you want to stand out among the masses, Edward offers an insider’s perspective on how the interview process works.

First, LinkedIn

In addition to resumes coming in to be considered, Edward says there are hundreds of recruiters all over the world mining data, particularly through LinkedIn, which the company recently acquired. “There’s a lot of talk in the industry about AI and bots, but I don’t see them replacing recruiters anytime soon,” Edward contends, and Microsoft’s human recruiters are doing the heavy lifting using LinkedIn and other tools as a primary way to find talented people with the skills they’re looking to add–who may not even be actively seeking a new job. The key to be discovered is to brush up your skills bucket and make sure to highlight projects or career development experiences that showcase your continual learning on the job.

Focus On Learning

The next step in the process involves a Microsoft recruiter who does an initial screen of a candidate. Edward says this is a traditional behavioral-based screening with questions designed to look at the candidate’s technical aptitude if they are going for a tech job, or other aptitude if it’s a role in a different area of the company. At this point, the recruiter is looking carefully to see if the candidate displayed leadership behavior in the past and if they are curious. Edward underscores that a key cultural attribute at Microsoft is curiosity and openness to learning. That includes how they recover from mistakes, and how they show grit and resilience.