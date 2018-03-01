The Best Way To Get A Mentor? Stop Asking For One

Having a hard time finding a mentor? Here’s an idea: Stop doing that, and focus on attracting one. There’s a difference. When you want to make deep, long-lasting professional connections, it isn’t always that effective to outright ask for help. Sure, some people are glad to offer a word of advice now and then, but really gaining somebody’s long-term support means focusing less on what they can do for you and more on what you can do for them. Here’s how that principle applies to the tricky art of mentorship.

How Not To Find A Mentor

As Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in Lean In, “The strongest relationships spring out of a real and often earned connection felt by both sides. ” Instead, of telling young people, “‘Get a mentor and you will excel’,” she wrote, “we need to tell them, ‘Excel and you will get a mentor.'”

Obviously, it isn’t always quite that simple, especially for women and people of color, whose performance isn’t always immediately recognized. Still, Sandberg’s emphasis on putting mentorship on the far end of the equation, rather than at the front of it, generally makes sense. If it really is a relationship game, and those relationships grow out of the work you do, then you probably shouldn’t even use the word “mentor.”

Mentorship often implies a one-way transfer of knowledge–someone who’s experienced just giving away their hard-earned wisdom for nothing. You already know that relationships don’t work like that. In fact, relationships are a two-way street where both parties are equally invested in the partnership. So don’t go around asking people to be your mentor. You get a mentor by being the kind of person someone would want to mentor. If you show people you’re excelling in your career by working hard, being action-oriented, and producing phenomenal results, then chances are they will want to mentor you without you having to make a direct request.

Prove Yourself Before You Ask For Help

One young woman recently reached out to ask me to become her mentor. The approach she took? Giving me a laundry list of things she wanted me to do–like have monthly dinners with her, let her shadow me while I work, and introduce her to influencers in my network. Originally, I assumed she was interested in one of my programs (after all, I coach people for a living). When I asked her to clarify, she responded, “Oh no, I just want to be mentored by you.”