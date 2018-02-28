Here’s What Brands Like Snapchat And Spotify Look Like As Vintage Ads

As problematic as some vintage ads are , they still have the power to unlock some kind of sentimentality for products of yesteryear. And now that old school advertising filter is being applied to brands of today–call it modern nostalgia.

Online auction company Invaluable recently posted on its blog a series of ads for companies like Airbnb, Lyft, Spotify, and Tesla reimagined as if they were from the 1950s. According to the blog:

Today’s ads instill the same sense of consumer desire, but they do so by selling an idea rather than a product. Social influencers sell an idealized lifestyle, bolstered by the products and services they promote. Lyft and Airbnb sell an experience. The product itself isn’t the centerpiece anymore, but what would advertisements look like if it was? We reimagined popular tech companies as vintage ads to see what some of our favorite products and services might look like if they were marketed with a different mindset.

