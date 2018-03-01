Stop Giving Meaningless Compliments And Do This Instead

You’ve probably been taught that giving compliments build relationships. In the self-help classic How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie stressed the importance of “giving sincere and honest appreciation” to others in life and work. He’s not wrong, but the thing is that showing real appreciation is difficult to do.

How many times has someone given you a “compliment” and you just know they’re trying to get something from you? Compliments can easily veer into flattery and feel insincere, leaving the recipient wondering about the giver’s hidden agenda.

Here’s what it takes to avoid all that–it’s easier than you think.

Why Your Compliments Sound Empty

Before I became an executive coach, I thought I had this whole “appreciating others” thing down. But it turns out I had a lot to learn. One of the most crucial insights I picked up when I began my coaching training is the difference between complimenting someone and acknowledging them.

Compliments are shallow, generic, and often focused on the giver rather than the recipient. This kind of praise often starts with the word “I” such as, “I like your outfit.” You might think you’re doing something nice for the other person by praising their sartorial sense, but you’re actually not. By starting your praise with “I,” you’re subtly making it about yourself: You’re using what they’re wearing to make a statement about your sense of taste.

Other compliments don’t start with “I” but are ineffective for other reasons. You probably don’t think twice about saying “Good job!” to a colleague, for example, but that statement doesn’t contain much useful information. Think about it: If someone said that to you, wouldn’t you want to know what you did well, rather than have to make assumptions? Tossing off generic compliments like these might be fine for interactions with acquaintances, but in professional settings it can seem disingenuous; you might even be seen as shallow if you do it too often.

