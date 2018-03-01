“Get Out” Should Definitely Win The Oscar For Best Picture. Here’s Why

Get Out is not that kind of movie.

The brainchild of former Mad TV cast member and first-time filmmaker, Jordan Peele, Get Out surprised almost everyone last February by becoming an instant phenomenon. Previously, Peele had demonstrated an expert command of horror tropes and social commentary—and a flair for subverting both—with Key and Peele, the much-loved sketch show he made for five seasons with Keegan-Michael Key. Still, nothing from that series necessarily signaled that behind the scenes lurked a cinematic prodigy—the mutant spawn of Ira Levin, Stanley Kubrick, and John Carpenter, but with a voice all his own and a lot to say. Now that we’ve had a year to digest the ascendant auteur’s fully formed debut, one thing is clear: Get Out deserves to be crowned Best Picture at this Sunday’s Oscars, and it’s ridiculous to pretend the Academy would be doing the film a favor by recognizing its excellence.

Earlier this week, Vulture reported that some older Academy voters were refusing to so much as consider Get Out, deeming it “not an Oscar film.” But what even is an Oscar film nowadays? The definition keeps evolving as styles, tastes, and formats weave in and out of fashion. Sprawling, sand-packed epics like Lawrence of Arabia and Ben-Hur used to be Peak Oscar. Later, it was big weepy dramas like Kramer vs Kramer and Ordinary People, which won back-to-back in the early ’80s. Between the years 1961 and 1968, four out of eight Best Picture winners were musicals—which doesn’t mean Dr. Strangelove wasn’t “an Oscar film” in 1965, rather just that My Fair Lady was (apparently) more in step with the times.

Generally, the films most likely to be nominated seem to be inspirational dramas about the triumph of the human spirit, capital-M Message movies, highbrow literary fare, and anything celebrating the magic that is Hollywood. However, plenty of genre anomalies have turned the definition of an Oscar movie on its head by winning Best Picture. Silence of the Lambs is an exceptionally well-made thriller about serial killers. The French Connection is a straight-up action machine. The Departed is a gangster movie with a scene in which Jack Nicholson brandishes a floppy fake dong, and it ends with a close-up of an actual rat running near a figurative one. (Do you get it???)

The Exorcist was nominated and it did not win, which seems like a travesty in retrospect when you measure its influence against your grandpa’s favorite crime movie, The Sting, to which it lost. But regardless of which movies have been deemed Oscar-worthy in the past, Get Out should be evaluated on its own terms, unbound by expectations. Maybe this year, the definition of an Oscar movie will expand to make room for a social horror flick involving a hypnotic teacup.

Get Out is a unicorn movie—at once timeless and extremely relevant, in addition to being utterly original. Nobody can seem to tell whether it actually is a horror movie or a thriller, and the Golden Globes somehow saw fit to categorize it as a Comedy. (The great Lil Rel Howery may serve as a necessary, hilarious tension-drainer throughout, but this is not a comedy.) Perhaps the reason for this misnomer is because the movie’s central conceit is satirical, and some people equate satire with comedy. The metaphors at play, though, are more complex and cerebral than, say, The Truman Show. The concept of liberal-presenting white people taking selective ownership over black bodies, supposedly out of appreciation for them, has resonance in many different ways. Search any legacy magazine and you’ll likely find a thinkpiece or two interpreting them. Jordan Peele’s ability to fuse primal, existential fears with more typical cinematic horror elements–and make some oblivious (white) audience members aware of the former–is nothing short of brilliant.