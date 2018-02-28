Lacoste Loses Its Iconic Logo To Help Save 10 Endangered Species

What: A limited edition polo from Lacoste that replaces its alligator logo with depictions of 10 threatened animals on a collection of polo shirts, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Who: Lacoste, BETC Paris, International Union for Conservation of Nature

Why we care: As global fashion logos go, the Lacoste alligator is up there among the most iconic. So this idea, from ad agency BETC Paris, to replace it with logo-fied endangered species is pretty great in itself. But they take things to a new level by using scarcity to sell the idea, only creating the quantity of polos that corresponds to the number of each species recorded in the wild. Since there are only 350 Sumatran tigers, there will be only 350 tiger logo polos for sale. The gulf of California porpoise only gets 30 shirts, due to its dwindling numbers.

The collection launched during the brand’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week, and is available for sale on the Lacoste French website. The campaign marks the start of a three-year partnership between the brand and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and sales of the shirts will go toward the organization’s efforts to protect endangered species.