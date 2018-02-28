Adorable Kids Adorably Reenact Oscar Movies On Instagram

What: Moments from Oscar-nominated movies, but with small children in place of the actual performers.

Who: The Instagram account Don’t Call Me Oscar.

Why we care: Sunday night’s Academy Awards just got way more adorable. If all the pomp and ceremony surrounding the award show has you rolling your eyes, consider directing those eyes toward Don’t Call Me Oscar, where a charming batch of children are making stills of nominated films in their own image.

As Vanity Fair reports, the Instagram account features Chicago’s Storino sisters–Sophia, 7; Sadie, 5; and Sloane, 2–all photographed by their mother, Maggie. Don’t Call Me Oscar has been a Storino family tradition for the past eight years, perhaps peaking with this amazing image from last year’s take on the weepy Manchester By the Sea.

#dontcallmeoscar #oscarbabies A post shared by Don't Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:44am PST

Who will on Sunday night? Who cares! As far as I’m concerned, these kids have already won Oscar season.JB