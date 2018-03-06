How To Land Your Dream Job When You Feel “Overpriced” For It

You make a decent amount of money in your current position, so you’re financially comfortable. The only thing is . . . you’re miserable. The best thing about your job is that it pays pretty well. But while you’re ready for a change, you worry recruiters and hiring managers will take one look at your experience and think, “Nah, we can’t afford her.”

Feeling desperate, many people in this predicament mentally make peace with a pay cut before they’re ever asked to. Early on in the job search, they start dropping hints to hiring managers that they’re “affordable,” or that they’re willing to take whatever’s offered in order to do more work that they actually like.

Just so we’re clear, don’t do this. It will still leave you unhappy. Here’s how to get the job–and the compensation–you want without scaring budget-conscious recruiters away.

Related: How To Dodge Questions About Your Salary History On Job Interviews

Check Your Market Value

Before you do anything else, figure out your market value–don’t just assume you’re overpriced. Look up the typical salary range for the position you’re pursuing (using Salary.com, Glassdoor, PayScale, SalaryExpert, and similar platforms), then estimate roughly where you might fall within that range depending on your skills and experience. That way you’ll know what you’re up against and can determine what you’re willing to accept. This is a smart first move in any job search, of course, but extra critical when you’re worried about “pricing yourself out.”

Change Your Vocabulary (And Compartmentalize A Bit)

When you’re thinking about making a career change, especially one that requires switching industries, it’s easy to assume you’ll have to lower your standards in order to get your foot in the door. This can quickly become a self-fulfilling prophecy. So your next step really is just changing your own mind-set: Take “overqualified,” “affordable,” and “too expensive” out of your vocabulary–and realize that appraising your value is fundamentally an employer’s job, not yours.

After all, landing a new job all depends on the strengths you bring to the table and whether you’ll actually enjoy a given opportunity to put them to use. Those are the two questions to focus all your energies on first. Even if you are willing to take a pay cut for your next position, that shouldn’t be top-of-mind for you just yet.