This “Good Place” Writer Yelp-Reviews Airlines And Hospitals As Restaurants

Who: Comedian and TV writer Megan Amram.

Why we care: Megan Amram used to be one of the funniest people on Twitter. (In fact, she once gave our readers some suggestions for how to follow in her digital footsteps.) While she still is one of the funniest people on Twitter, Amram so long ago evolved into such a top-level TV writing talent and author that it would be an insult to refer to her as just that. Amram writes for shows like Silicon Valley and The Good Place now, and when she has downtime, she dashes off pristine satirical pieces for The New Yorker. Recently, she found an entirely new venue for her comedy: Yelp.

Amram has been slipping in, among the legitimate amateur criticism on the platform, amazing restaurant reviews for places that are not restaurants. “Service took LITERALLY 6 HOURS and by the end, we’re suddenly in Cleveland?!?!?!?” she writes in a review for United Airlines. Hospitals, churches and movie theaters also prove fair game for her written performance art piece. It’s a barely exaggerated parody of the righteous fury of the huffier Yelpers’ negative reviews–which often provide more insight into the reviewer’s bizarre expectations than the restaurants themselves.

You can follow Amram on Twitter, where she eventually posts these reviews, or better yet, start scanning all of Yelp and be amazed at how many clueless users accidentally mirror her.JB