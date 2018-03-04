advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:19 pm

Oscar Winners 2018: Here’s The Complete List

Oscar Winners 2018: Here’s The Complete List
[Photo: Flickr user Marcin Wichary]

We’ll be updating this list as winners are announced throughout the night.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges (WINNER)
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle

MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick (WINNER)
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen TuitenKI

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company