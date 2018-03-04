Oscar Winners 2018: Here’s The Complete List

We’ll be updating this list as winners are announced throughout the night.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges (WINNER)

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle

MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick (WINNER)

Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder – Arjen TuitenKI