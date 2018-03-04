Oscar Winners 2018: Here’s The Complete List

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour (WINNER)

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya (WINNER)

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)

DIRECTING

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro (WINNER)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson)

“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) WINNER

“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Dianne Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn)

“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)