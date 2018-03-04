Oscar Winners 2018: Here’s The Complete List

BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water (WINNER)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour (WINNER)
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya (WINNER)
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)
DIRECTING
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro (WINNER)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson)
“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) WINNER
“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Dianne Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn)
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins (WINNER)
Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk– Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound – Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
The Big Sick – Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele (WINNER)
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory (WINNER)
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams, Dee Rees
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child (WINNER)
Watu Wote/All of Us
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (WINNER)
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
FILM EDITING
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk – Lee Smith (WINNER)
I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory
VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049 (WINNER)
Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco (WINNER)
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) WINNER
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dear Basketball (WINNER)
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 – Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk – Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water – Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeffrey A. Melvin (WINNER)
SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus (WINNER)
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges (WINNER)
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle
MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick (WINNER)
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten