Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles

In a sign that the tide may finally be turning when it comes to public opinion on guns, Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced they will stop selling assault-style rifles, reports The Hill. But Dick’s isn’t stopping there. The company also announced it will also no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21 and it is ceasing sales of high-capacity magazines. Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, Dick’s CEO Ed Stack said that the change in policy was brought about by the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting this month that killed 17 people:
“We felt that we really needed to do something and so we’ve decided not to sell these assault weapons any longer in any of our stores…
“Based on what’s happened, and looking at those kids and those parents, it moved us all unimaginably and to think about the loss and the grief that those kids and those parents had, we said, we need to do something.
“And we’re taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently.”
With Dick’s move, it appears business is ready to step in and take action where politicians are not. Just last week a number of companies announced they are breaking ties with the NRA.MG