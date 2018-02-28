Facebook just expanded its job listings to 40 countries

Facebook is opening up the ability to post jobs on its platform to 40 countries today. Roughly 26% of consumers found or searched for a job on Facebook, according to a 2017 Morning Consult Intelligence survey commissioned by Facebook.

The social network first rolled out job postings and job applications last year to users in the U.S. and Canada. At the time, journalists declared it a war against LinkedIn, but LinkedIn is geared toward highly skilled and highly educated workers. Facebook is trying to draw in candidates for small- and medium-size businesses. The company’s job postings skew local—a clerk position at a downtown bookstore, for instance, or a sales job at a bait-and-tackle shop.

The National Federation of Independent Business reports that “The lack of ‘qualified’ workers is impeding growth in employment” for small businesses. In its January survey, the NFIB says 89% of businesses that are hiring or trying to hire can’t find qualified applicants. “Thirty-four percent of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 3 points from December,” the report notes.

This gap is exactly what Facebook is trying to address with its job posting tool. The global expansion is just the latest sign of Facebook’s increasing interest in providing tools for small and local businesses. The company has also been building out ad products designed specifically for small businesses as well tools like appointment scheduling for business pages.RR