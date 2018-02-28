Apple signs M. Night Shyamalan for original series

The Signs and Sixth Sense director has inked a straight-to-series order for a psychological thriller, reports Variety. Shyamalan will executive-produce the series, which will be written by Tony Basgallop (“24: Live Another Day”). No details of the plot are known, but the Shyamalan series is said to be 10 half-hour long episodes. Apple, which has yet to announce a streaming video service, has been signing a number of big-name Hollywood creatives to produce original content for them. Other big names Apple has signed include Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steven Spielberg.MG