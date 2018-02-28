Amazon launches its music streaming service in India

The company has launched its Amazon Prime Music service in India, reports Reuters. There it will compete with similar services including Apple Music and India’s Gaana. Amazon Prime Music will be included free with Amazon Prime subscriptions, which currently costs 999 rupees (about $15.30) annually. Amazon says India is a “big priority” for the company; it has a fledgling online retail market now, but that market is expected to be worth $200 billion in the next 10 years.MG