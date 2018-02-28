96.5% of YouTube creators don’t make above the U.S. poverty line

New research shows that it’s depressingly hard to make a decent living being a YouTuber, reports Bloomberg. Research by Mathias Bärtl, a professor at Offenburg University of Applied Sciences in Offenburg, Germany, reveals some depressing stats:
- 96.5% of YouTubers makes less than $12,140 (the federal poverty line)
- only 3% of the most-viewed channels brings in ad revenue of about $16,800 a year
- that’s despite the top 3% garnering 1.4 million views per month on average
- the top 1% of YouTube creators get between 2.2 million and 42.1 million views a month (in 2016)
- the bottom 85% of YouTube creators garnered only 485 views per month on average
In short, million-dollar YouTube stars like Jake Paul, PewDiePie, and Zoella are the exception, not the rule.MG