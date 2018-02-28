Trump May Be Leaving The U.S. Vulnerable To More Election Attacks

Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the U.S. Cyber Command, told Congress on Tuesday that he hasn’t been given authority by President Donald Trump to head off future Russia-funded election attacks.

“Clearly, what we’ve done hasn’t been enough,” Rogers said during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I believe that President [Vladimir] Putin has clearly come to the conclusion, ‘There’s little price to pay here, and that therefore, I can continue this activity.'”

It’s one of several instances where the Trump administration and Congress have either failed to take action, or rolled back actions by the previous administration, designed to protect against future attacks, which many experts say we should expect for the coming midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats have often taken different approaches to the federal role in promoting election security, and Trump has long waffled on his views on Russia’s role in the election that brought him to office.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia–it never did! –Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Alongside email hacks and a Russia-funded misinformation campaign that continues to spread on social media, federal intelligence officials have said that election systems in seven states were compromised prior to the 2016 election. Hackers accessed voter databases in some cases, but did not alter votes or voter rolls.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Rogers’ testimony. “This president, as I told you last week, has been much tougher on Russia than his predecessor,” she told reporters at a press briefing. “Let’s not forget that this happened under Obama. It didn’t happen under President Trump.”

Just before President Barack Obama left office, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson controversially designated election systems as part of the nation’s “critical infrastructure,” paving the way for his department to assist states with related security challenges. Some state officials, particularly Republicans, expressed concern that it could lead to increased federal authority over historically local election operations.

And since Trump became president, Republicans have generally continued to be more reluctant than Democrats to boost the federal government’s role in election security. For example: