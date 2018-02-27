These are the companies with the best pay and benefits

Eighteen million employee reviews on Indeed were combed to find the top places to work based on salary and benefits . Surprise, not all of them are deep-pocket tech companies based in Silicon Valley. The top 10 represent industries from retail to pharma to manufacturing.

Costco Wholesale Kaiser Permanente Verizon FedEx Express Apple Capital One HEB ALDI Starbucks General Motors

You can see the full list here.

Costco, the retail company that topped the list, despite reports that brick and mortar stores are going the way of the dinosaur, pays above the salary level of other retailers even at entry level. Ditto for the number-two ranked Kaiser Permanente which pays more than the national average for the healthcare sector. Fourth place FedEx offers competitive pay and wedding leave, as well as a benefit that’s rapidly disappearing: a pension.LD