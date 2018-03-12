Listen To This: Ear Hustle is made in San Quentin for hustlers everywhere

You don’t eavesdrop when you’re in prison, you ear hustle. That makes it an apt phrase to borrow for the title of a podcast that lets you listen in on the lives of people doing time within the confines of San Quentin State Prison.

Ear Hustle, which starts its second season this week, is produced inside the California state prison by co-host Earlonne Woods, who is serving 31 years to life for attempted second-degree robbery, and co-host Nigel Poor, who has been volunteering at San Quentin since 2011, when she came to teach a history-of-photography class to the residents. A student asked her to help tell the story of life on the inside, and they, along with Antwan Williams, a convicted armed robber who helped create the show’s impeccable sound design, came up with the idea of a podcast.

Of course, none of them had any idea how to make one, but that didn’t stop them from giving it a go. They learned the art of audio storytelling together and submitted the results to Radiotopia’s Podquest contest, which looks for new shows to bring to the network. Ear Hustle won the contest in 2016, chosen from of a field of over 1,500 international entries.

The show is very personal, focusing on the inmates’ stories, and the small details of their lives in prison. Like the bittersweet story of two Odd Couple brothers who wound up sharing a cell in San Quentin, squabbling over smoking, deodorant, and the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Or an ex-Special Forces Marine spending 25 to life in San Quentin, who ended up terrified of a cellmate with the evocative nickname Duck. (Both stories are in the episode “Cellies“).

Inmates create every aspect of Ear Hustle, from reporting to producing to illustrating the episodes to making the music on the show. In a bonus episode, listeners are introduced to the artists who write songs like “Trying to Carrying On” and “Jingle Bell Rock San Quentin.” However because this is prison, Ear Hustle‘s website includes the disclaimer that “episodes are reviewed and approved by an official at San Quentin prior to release.” Lieutenant Sam Robinson, San Quentin’s public information officer, is involved in production and appears occasionally on the show, too (“To Catch A Kite“).