6 Morning Habits (That Aren’t Meditation) That Help You Focus All Day

You’ve probably experienced the frustration of being distracted at work. Perhaps you were pulled into a never-ending Slack discussion, and when it finally ended you struggled to focus on the task you were working on. Or a coworker criticized you, and now you can’t stop replaying his comments in your head.

It’s totally normal to lose focus after a period of time (which is why you should be taking regular breaks). But if you find yourself easily distracted throughout the day, you might want to consider tweaking some of your morning habits. They probably won’t eliminate all distractions, but you’ll at least start your workday strong building a good foundation for the rest of the day.

1. Take A Walk

If you read a lot of health and fitness blogs (or even articles about the morning routines of CEOs), you might have the impression that “moving” in the morning requires doing a high-intensity workout. Not so (though if that’s your preferred mode of exercise, then by all means go for it). As Dr. Dani Gordon previously wrote for Fast Company, “walking has seriously been underrated.” Fast Company reporter Michael Grothaus have previously written that walking helps him “think and generate ideas.” Setting aside some time to let your ideas brew can help you formulate and structure them–so when you do get into the office, you’re ready to focus, rather than scrambling your to-do list together.

2. Declutter Your Workspace

“Attention is programmed to pick up what’s novel,” Josh Davis, director of research at the NeuroLeadership Institute and author of Two Awesome Hours: Science-based Strategies to Harness Your Best Time and Get Your Most Important Work Done, previously told Fast Company. If you’re surrounded by unread books, you might be tempted to procrastinate. Unfinished work reminds you that you have unattended tasks, which can stress you out and make it hard for you to do focused work. Before you turn on your computer, take five to 10 minutes to move any clutter that might distract you to where it’s not visible (even if that means shoving them in the drawer).

3. Find A Repeatable Habit

For some people, focusing on something (other than work) that they can repeat day in and day out helps them concentrate throughout the day. Matt Galligan, cofounder and CEO of Interchange and The Picks & Shovels Co, told Fast Company in 2014 that he starts his day with a laborious coffee routine, beginning with grinding freshly roasted beans and slowly using the pour-over method. He applies an intense level of concentration, which he said helps him focus on one particular thing at that moment, translating into the rest of his day. You can substitute this habit with anything that you want.

