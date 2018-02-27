Casper just opened its first permanent store so you can take a nap in a miniature home

Rumors of the death of brick and mortar were greatly overstated. From Bonobos to Warby Parker, many stores that once began as digital-only plays have now branched into physical retail. Now Casper joins them. The sleep brand just opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar store–called Casper Sleep Shop–in New York City’s Noho neighborhood.

Casper, launched in 2014, sells mattresses that get delivered to the customer’s house in a box. It is among many other bed-in-a-box startups, including Saatva, Purple, and Tomorrow Sleep. Over the last few years Casper has tinkered with various retail concepts, like pop-ups and trucks that would allow people to take short naps. Casper also partnered with Target to sell products in store.

In its first permanent store, customers will be able to sample products in one of six miniature homes that look like art installations. The design of the homes will change every few months. Customers can purchase products either to bring home immediately or have delivered. The store will also host sleep- and wellness-related events throughout the year.