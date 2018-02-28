These Are The Signs That Your Boss Wants To Give You A Promotion

Having a professional role that both engages and challenges you is a cornerstone of job fit. Savvy managers are aware of this, and make team members’ professional development a priority.

Glassdoor’s recent report, “Why Workers Quit,” implicates career stagnation as a leading cause of turnover. Morgan Smart, the Glassdoor data scientist who authored the report, writes: “It should come as little surprise that employers who offer attractive culture and values and provide clear upward career paths for employees are more likely to retain workers who are looking for the next job in their careers.”

A stretch assignment is one way your employer can provide that path and keep you engaged in your role. It’s a nod that management recognizes your diligence, skill, and talent and has confidence in your ability to take it to the next level. Mikaela Kiner, founder and CEO with uniquelyHR, explains, “A stretch assignment might be deliberately created to advance talented employees, or it may be the result of organizational growth, an unexpected vacancy, or a new product or initiative.”

Whatever prompted you to earn the nod, you’ll recognize a stretch assignment because it seems a bit lofty. Kiner further explains: “The assignment should help you do one or more of the following: Build new skills, increase your visibility, try out a new discipline or geography, or gain an experience like managing people that you haven’t had before.” While this may seem a bit intimidating, Kiner assures: “Leadership will only ask you to take on a stretch assignment if they believe that you can do the work, and that it will develop your skills.”

If you’ve been invited to take on a stretch assignment, and it stands to drive your career in a direction that excites you, consider taking the leap.

“How Can I Be Sure It’s A Stretch Assignment?”

Kiner asserts: “A higher volume of work is not a stretch assignment, it’s just more work!” To actually be a stretch assignment, it should enable you to grow in a new direction. Kiner explains: “The stretch should be interesting and challenging and include skills you want to learn or an opportunity to do something new . . . It’s okay to feel a little intimidated, but you should also be excited.”