Comcast wants to buy U.K.’s Sky for $31 billion

The U.S. media giant has offered to buy Britain’s most well-known private broadcaster, reports CNBC. The proposal is sure to be a thorn in the side of Rupert Murdoch, whose 21st Century Fox already owns 39% of Sky and had previously proposed to buy the remaining 61% he does not own. Complicating the matter further is the fact that Disney has agreed to buy assets from 21st Century Fox–including Sky–earlier this year. The interest in Sky is yet another sign of how traditional broadcasters are concerned about growing their user base in an era where streaming services like Netflix are attracting more viewers by the day.MG