Gobee pulls out of France because kids kept wrecking its bikes

The Hong Kong-based dockless bike sharer had boasted it had 2,000 bikes in Paris alone and over 150,000 users across the country, but now the company is saying “au revoir” because a thousand of its bikes were stolen and almost 3,400 damaged nationwide, reports the Guardian. In a statement the company said:
“It is with great sadness that we are officially announcing to our community the termination of Gobee.bike service in France on 24 February 2018. Over the months of December and January, the mass destruction of our fleet has become the new entertainment of underaged individuals.
“It was sad and disappointing to realize that a few individuals could ruin such a beautiful and promising project. We had to come to the conclusion that it could not be viable and there was no other choice for us than shutting down, nationwide.”
Previously Gobee pulled out of Brussels for similar reasons.MG