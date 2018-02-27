Gobee pulls out of France because kids kept wrecking its bikes

“It is with great sadness that we are officially announcing to our community the termination of Gobee.bike service in France on 24 February 2018. Over the months of December and January, the mass destruction of our fleet has become the new entertainment of underaged individuals.

“It was sad and disappointing to realize that a few individuals could ruin such a beautiful and promising project. We had to come to the conclusion that it could not be viable and there was no other choice for us than shutting down, nationwide.”