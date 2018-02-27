Apple is launching medical clinics for its employees

The iPhone maker will be opening two “AC Wellness” health clinics for its employees and their dependents in Santa Clara County this spring, reports CNBC. Santa Clara County is where Apple’s original and new spaceship campuses are located. A job posting on LinkedIn describes the new Apple health center:
AC Wellness Network is an independent medical practice exclusively dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare to the Apple employee and dependent population at the Apple Wellness Centers in Santa Clara Valley, including the new Apple Park Wellness Center. AC Wellness Network believes that having trusting, accessible relationships with our patients, enabled by technology, promotes high-quality care and a unique patient experience. This is fostered by an environment of continuous learning and teamwork, which in turn allows us to work with our patients to achieve exceptional health outcomes. The centers offer a unique concierge-like healthcare experience for employees and their dependents. Candidates must have an appreciation for the patient experience and passion for wellness and population health integrating best clinical practices and technology in a manner that drives patient engagement.
Sources told CNBC that in addition to providing services for Apple’s employees, the AC Wellness centers will act as a testing ground “to test out its growing range of health services and products.”MG