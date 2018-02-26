Cars without drivers are coming to California roads as soon as April

California on Monday gave the thumbs-up to driverless cars that actually have no driver.

If you’ve ever spotted an autonomous vehicle, say from Waymo or Uber, you probably noticed that there was actually someone behind the wheel. But today, reports the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Office of Administrative Law finally signed off on rules that will allow autonomous cars to be tested autonomously—or at least, with no one in the driver’s seat.

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles had spent a year working on the new rules, the Chronicles writes. The first permits to test truly driverless cars will be available by April 2.

There are dozens of companies already testing driverless car technology in California. Now, “companies must self-certify that their cars can handle themselves without a human in the driver’s seat,” the Chronicle writes, “and they must comply with all federal safety regulations.”

As well, there must be human operators monitoring the cars remotely who have the ability to pull them to the side of the road. And remote operators must also be able to communicate with law enforcement as well as the passengers in the event of an accident.

Vehicles can operate without steering wheels, accelerators, and other manual controls, provided they get waivers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But don’t expect Ubers with empty driver’s seats just yet. For now, the only people who can ride in such cars are employees of the companies operating them, or non-paying passengers.