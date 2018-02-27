Pinterest names former Square exec as its first chief operating officer

Pinterest just tapped Francoise Brougher to be its first chief operating officer. She recently resigned from Square, where she spent the last four years as one of founder Jack Dorsey’s top executives, and prior to that led Google’s Business Operations group since 2005.

At Pinterest, Brougher’s responsibilities include managing and scaling the company’s global user base, operations, and ad program, as well as leading its sales, partner marketing, measurement, corporate, business development, and communications teams.

Pinterest launched in 2010 and its ranks have swelled to 1,200 employees and 200 million monthly users. Outside experts have estimated that the company’s visual search AI quintupled its annual revenue to $500 million from 2015 to 2017, while its global user base grew by 40%.LD