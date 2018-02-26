The largest iPhone ever is coming this year, a second report says

A second report , this time from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, says Apple will release a 6.5-inch “phablet” that will feature the largest display ever on an iPhone. The display will reportedly be the same OLED technology used on the current iPhone X.

The phone will be about the size of an iPhone 8 Plus but will have much less bezel and far more screen on its front, according to Gurman. It will reportedly contain split-screen and multi-tasking modes for some apps. The larger phones have proved very popular in recent years, especially among people who use their phones for work.

Apple, the report says, will also release an upgrade to the current iPhone X.

Both phones will allegedly feature a new A12 processor, stainless steel rounded edges, an upgraded iOS 12 with enhanced augmented reality chops, and Apple’s facial recognition laser system, called Face ID.

A third, less-expensive phone will look more like the current iPhone 8 line, Gurman reports, with aluminum edges and glass back. To keep costs down it will use an LED display instead of the brighter OLED technology.

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities was the first to report details on the 2018 phones in a November 2017 note to investors.MS