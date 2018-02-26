YouTube adds live streaming features

YouTube’s live streaming service is getting a handful of new features to take on Amazon-owned rival Twitch. Streamers can now add automatic live closed captions, and can tag their videos with a location, which in turn lets viewers see other live streams happening in the same area. The site’s Super Chats feature, which lets viewers buy promotional placement for their chat messages, is also getting an upgrade with IFTTT integration, which lets streamers connect these messages to other apps and services. (For instance, a Super Chat purchase might trigger a set of smart bulbs in the streamers’ room to change color.)

There’s also one new feature that went live on Twitch a couple years ago: Viewers no longer have to watch an event live to see the text chats that went with it. Those same messages are now available on replay as well.

Correction: An earlier version of this story claimed that Twitch offers automatic closed captions for live streams. YouTube is the first to do so.JN