Apple’s New iPhone X Ad Celebrates Marriage Equality In Australia

Who: Apple Australia

Why we care: You know marriage equality is mainstream when it gets commercialized. And here, three months after Australians voted to make same-sex marriage legal, Apple has a sweet, matrimonial-themed spot to mark the occasion. Set to a sure-to-be-much Shazammed cover of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart,” the ad focuses on both the big and small moments between couples on their big day.

Plenty of brands–from Airbnb to Coke to Qantas–have been vocal supporters of the “Yes” vote, but here we have an ad going beyond looking at same-sex marriage as an election issue and more of a way of life.