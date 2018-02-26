advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:23 pm

SoulCycle expands further, gets into the HIIT trend

SoulCycle already expanded beyond the bike with SoulAnnex--the cycle-less studio devoted to cardio and yoga–and now the cult brand takes on HIIT.

The newly announced SoulActivate is an on-the-bike class that heavily incorporates high-intensity interval training “designed to accelerate and decelerate your heart rate to burn fat and build endurance,” reads a press statement. At 60 minutes, it’s a longer, more challenging class with light and heavy weights for multiple arm series. The new offering reportedly help riders burn 150-300 more calories versus the core SoulCycle experience.

SoulActivate makes sense: As health enthusiasts look to diversify their fitness schedule, the SoulCycle brand intends to satisfy their needs. HIIT is one the fastest-growing fitness trends, with mainstream gyms increasingly offering the training technique and boutique gyms solely devoted to it.

“Our [SoulCycle] riders had been telling us for years and years that they were looking for ways to spend more time with us, and that they were also cross-training and doing modalities other than cycling,” SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan previously told Fast Company.

For the moment, SoulActivate is available in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.RR

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company