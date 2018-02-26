Tommy Wiseau’s New Movie Looks Very Much Like A Tommy Wiseau Movie

Who: Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero

Why we care: The recent revelations surrounding James Franco have overshadowed the fact that, holy crap, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero will be attending this year’s Oscars. The pair once collaborated on The Room, the so-called “best worst movie of all time”–the making of which is chronicled in Best Adapted Screenplay nominee, The Disaster Artist. Even if the buzz behind that film has been tarnished by director/star Franco’s allegations, Wiseau and Sestero are hoping to transfer their new notoriety to their next project, Best F(r)iends.

Here’s a summary of the plot, cribbed from Wikipedia:

When a drifter (Sestero) is taken in by a peculiar mortician (Wiseau), the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician’s old habits. Greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. An expedition across the Southwest introduces wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark fables as both men learn a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty

Of course, Wiseau plays a peculiar mortician! In all fairness, though, even if the singularly unsettling Wiseau played a brand manager, it would have to be a “peculiar brand manager.” Best F(r)iends looks like it retains some of the trademark Room-style weirdness, but with a way more ambitious scope and far better production value–probably due to the involvement of an outside director, Justin MacGregor. While the film seems conscious of Wiseau’s inherent ridiculousness, it looks like it’s still playing things relatively straight, a smart strategy for the long-awaited reunion of The Room’s stars and creators.

The Room decimated the line between good and bad movies, leaving the only sensible metric of quality to be “is fun to watch?” And Best F(r)iends seems to follow in The Room‘s footsteps in that regard. Perhaps the most promising thing of all, depending on whether the movie actually is fun to watch, the official title is Best F(r)iends Volume 1.

Let your imagination do with that what it will.