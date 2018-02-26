Amazon probably hasn’t picked its new city yet, but amateur investigators are on the case

Move over, Encyclopedia Brown! Sleuths around the country are working to crack the case of where Amazon is planning on building its new headquarters.

The Washington Post has laid out the trail of “clues” that business-minded gumshoes are following as they try to unearth the greatest mystery of the internet age.

Clues include things like Amazon’s Super Bowl ad featuring an Alexa device giving a weather report in Austin, which Texas Monthly deemed “a big ol’ clue.” Californians think Amazon is headed to Los Angeles, because it gave its headquarters the code name “Project Golden.” Bostonians, though, think Amazon’s HQ2 is headed to their city, because Bloomberg reported it–although Amazon disputes the claim. And Virginians think a few clicks from an Amazon.com domain to an article about a green building in Arlington means the company is headed to the D.C. suburbs.

In short, no one knows anything, but playing Sherlock is more fun than doing actual work.ML