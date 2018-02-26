With CBS Sports HQ, the network has a free streaming answer to SportsCenter

The approach with CBS Sports HQ is the same as the one the network took with its CBSN live streaming news service, which launched in 2014. That service, which is also free and ad-supported, has been a refreshing alternative to cable news networks, with more focus on in-depth news stories instead of talking heads. CBS says the news service drew in 287 million streams last year, up 17% from 2016. While CBS Sports HQ won’t have any of the live sporting events that help keep ESPN afloat, it could find its own success as a change of pace from “SportsCenter”–especially for cord-cutters who’ve trimmed ESPN from their streaming bundles.JN