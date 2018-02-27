This Is How To Make Air Travel Easier On Your Brain And Body

Flying can take a toll on even the most experienced traveler. If you’re not careful, it’ll zap your energy, disrupt your sleep patterns, and make your digestive system sluggish. Fortunately, with a few simple travel hacks you can make air travel less stressful on your system, curb the effects of jet lag, and keep your energy levels up.

The Night Before

Research airport facilities. An itinerary with even one connecting flight can dramatically stretch out your door-to-door travel time, so the key is to maximize downtime. If you know you’ll have a layover, go online and check out the airport’s amenities, including any perks you may get as a select passenger (through your travel miles or the like). Look for private lounges, shower facilities, and Wi-Fi. If you have three hours or more between flights, find a lounge with comfortable recliners to take a nap. A three-minute cold shower followed by a two-minute hot shower can help “reset” your nervous system and do wonders for how your body weathers a drawn-out travel experience.

Plan to go offline. Prepare to use some of your travel time for device-free productivity. Download a few podcasts ahead of time and pack a paper journal to brainstorm creative work. Long-haul flights are perfect for this type of thinking.

Take slow-release melatonin to zonk out. A three-milligram dose is usually all you need to bank a great night’s sleep the night before you fly. Just make sure you use slow-release capsules, otherwise it won’t help you stay asleep. Melatonin also has immune “buffering” or boosting properties that can mitigate colds and flus in transit. You can pop another three-milligram dose again 30 minutes before you plan to sleep, too, just as long as you’ll be on the plane for six hours or more.

The Day You Fly

Swap airplane food for “superfoods.” Pack protein-rich snacks that keep you full for longer and help you avoid eating plane food. In-flight snacks and meals are usually high in calories, bad carbs, and salt, and lack real nutrients. Better options include raw tree-nuts and seeds and dried prunes for digestion. You can even make your own five-second smoothie mix by brining the dry ingredients to the airport with you, like a simple whey protein and spirulina or greens powder mix. Then just buy a liquid like coconut water, soy milk, or water once you’re through security to mix into a shake.

