Norway is spending $12.7 million to upgrade its doomsday seed vault

The Norwegian government has announced it will spend the money to upgrade the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which it opened 10 years ago. The vault currently holds more than 890,000 samples of seeds from around the world and has the capacity to hold 4.5 million crop varieties. Those seeds are stored there as an insurance policy against environmental or other disasters in the outside world. The million-dollar upgrades will see the construction of a new concrete access tunnel and a new service building to house emergency power and refrigerating units. Announcing the upgrades, Norway’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Jon Georg Dale said, “The upgrades, which we hope to begin presently, will ensure that the Svalbard Global Seed Vault can continue to offer the world’s gene banks a secure storage space in the future. It is a great and important task to safeguard all the genetic material that is crucial to global food security.”MG