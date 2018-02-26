Norway is spending $12.7 million to upgrade its doomsday seed vault

The Norwegian government has announced it will spend the money to upgrade the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which it opened 10 years ago. The vault currently holds more than 890,000 samples of seeds from around the world and has the capacity to hold 4.5 million crop varieties. Those seeds are stored there as an insurance policy against environmental or other disasters in the outside world. The million-dollar upgrades will see the construction of a new concrete access tunnel and a new service building to house emergency power and refrigerating units. Announcing the upgrades, Norway’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Jon Georg Dale said, “The upgrades, which we hope to begin presently, will ensure that the Svalbard Global Seed Vault can continue to offer the world’s gene banks a secure storage space in the future. It is a great and important task to safeguard all the genetic material that is crucial to global food security.”MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens