Jupiter’s Great Red Spot might disappear in the next 20 years

If you’ve seen any picture of Jupiter you’ve no doubt noticed the massive red oval-shaped spot on its surface. Known as the Great Red Spot, the planet’s landmark feature is a massive storm the size of a few Earths. It’s been visible for centuries, but now some scientists say it could disappear in the next 10 to 20 years, reports National Geographic. This is because the storm has been slowly dissipating for decades, and if it dissipates enough it will lose its oval shape and go circular, which planetary scientists say may make the storm more likely to break apart in the next 20 years. But if the GRS manages to retain its oval shape, the spot could be with us for another 70 years.MG
