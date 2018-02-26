Microsoft’s digital privacy fight heads to the Supreme Court this week

On Tuesday the highest court in the land will hear arguments from Microsoft and the Trump administration over whether a decades-old law called the 1986 Stored Communications Act gives the government the right to access cloud data stored in other countries by U.S. companies, reports Bloomberg. Since 2013 the government has been trying to get Microsoft to turn over an email it says shows evidence of drug trafficking. The issue is that Microsoft stores that email on a server in Ireland–and thus says that federal law cannot compel it to hand over a user’s data when that data is stored in another country.