Sprint, Delta, and Airbus are teaming up to deliver in-flight 5G

The U.S. airline and European plane maker have teamed up with Sprint’s satellite startup OneWeb to deliver 5G internet as you streak across the friendly skies, reports Reuters. The consortium will be known as the “Seamless Air Alliance,” and will enable mobile providers to deliver their 5G services to customers via satellites. There’s no word yet on when the in-flight 5G will roll out to customers, but Sprint has said it will launch its land-based 5G network later this year.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens