Top Companies Are Missing Talent From Historically Black Colleges

At many of the big tech companies, recruitment efforts have been limited to the same few schools in the Bay Area and Ivy Leagues or candidates from their social circle, which continue to keep companies predominantly male and white.

But they are missing a virtually untapped talent pool: 101 HBCUs, which produces 22% of black college graduates with bachelor’s degrees in the U.S. A Gallup Poll that surveyed over 60,000 college graduates from a range of all colleges ranked HBCU graduates as having the highest rate of financial, career, and emotional well-being of college graduates. HBCU students represent some of the top talent among prospective job candidates, yet recruitment efforts from top tech companies at these institutions is still scarce.

Placing 20,000 HBCU Grads By 2020

When Nicole Tinson-Johnson graduated from Dillard University in 2014, she was optimistic about her future. By the end of her senior year, she had completed eight internships. Still, she had no job prospects by the time she graduated, so she decided to pursue her master’s degree at Yale Divinity School. It was there that she noticed the difference in access to career opportunities. “I began to think about how many of the Fortune 500 companies and tech companies gravitated toward Yale to recruit students, but never visited my HBCU. As I began to connect with more HBCU graduates, I listened to their stories about how they also thought they did everything right, but still couldn’t find a job in their field.”

After graduating from Yale, Tinson-Johnson returned to her hometown of Los Angeles where she realized even her Yale master’s degree did not alleviate the obstacles she would face in her job search. Black college graduates face an unemployment rate that is two times the average of their white counterparts, according to the Economic Policy Institute. After a month of applying for jobs, she finally landed a job as a policy director for a local nonprofit. But just six months in, she quit to found Jobs R 4 U, a nonprofit that aims to help minorities find jobs, with her husband, Dennis Johnson. “After being dissatisfied with the work environments we were in, we launched Jobs R 4 U, and began partnering with local and national organizations to host workshops and career fairs for free in Los Angeles,” she explains.

“Often we are not taught to build social capital. We are taught to graduate from high school, go to college, and figure it out afterwards,” Tinson-Johnson says. This year, the couple decided to add an extension to Jobs R 4 U by founding HBCU 20×20 initiative where their goals are to find employment for 20,000 HBCU grads by 2020 and help close the opportunity and access gap. “We sat down and mapped out each HBCU. We said, ‘What if we visited every HBCU, connected with students, hosted workshops, and connected them to opportunities, and also found unique ways to engage with people who have already graduated?'” she said.

By working to start their partnership with corporations to find job placements for HBCU students and alumni, the couple discovered why many of these companies are not recruiting from HBCUs. “We began reaching out to companies to say, ‘Hey–we are working to increase diversity within your industry by connecting you to talented students and graduates from HBCUs.’ Companies would either tell us they were already connected to HBCUs because they recruit from Howard and Spelman, or they didn’t know what an HBCU was at all.”