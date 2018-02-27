Good Managers Help Their New Hires Make Friends

The idea of helping your new team members develop friendships with their coworkers might seem too warm and fuzzy. But it isn’t. Not only should making friends be a crucial part of every onboarding process, it’s actually something that managers need to get involved with directly. Here’s why.

Why New Hires Need New Friends

In a 2005 Babson College study of onboarding practices, researchers found that new hires who got up and running quickly and successfully were better at building strong networks than their less newbies did.

One of the companies studied was a global energy firm. The researchers found that while most of the firm’s new hires communicated regularly with only a few colleagues–mostly within their own teams–one new hire, Jake, “quickly become a central player.” He established solid connections with many more members of the team and others outside his group, and became a valuable source of information, effectively tapping all the new people he met for what he needed.

Some people, like Jake, are simply better at developing personal networks quickly, which might suggest that it isn’t a manager’s job to encourage this. But the Babson researchers argue that actually the lesson here is the reverse: Leaders who most successfully onboard people take what they call a “relational approach” to the task, actively assisting new team members in creating those all-important social bonds right from the get-go.

Those findings were backed up by a remarkable 2012 study at MIT’s Human Dynamics Laboratory. Researchers studied the communication patterns among high-performing teams versus lower-performing ones. What they found, somewhat unsurprisingly, is that social ties like friendship at work were crucial to performance. Friendships at work foster not only stronger communication, but stronger bonds to and within the organization overall.

The antithesis of this is a team made up of loners, people who don’t feel connected to those around them. Detached employees are much more likely to be disconnected from their organizations. That’s never a good thing, and the best time to prevent it from happening is right away when a new hire is starting to get settled.

Bosses As Social Matchmakers

Creating bonds of affiliation isn’t usually considered part of a manager’s job description. But consider the striking increase in team performance that the MIT researchers noted at one bank call center, which simply had everyone on the team take coffee breaks together, versus the standard practice of staggering break times. That decision was admittedly a pain for managers–having to redirect calls to other areas and cross-training other groups on their client needs to cover them effectively–but something extraordinary happened. A key measure of the center’s productivity–the average hold time for calls–dropped by more than 20% for the teams that had been the lowest-performing, and 8% overall. Employee satisfaction scores also rose dramatically.