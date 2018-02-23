This Instagram Features The Most Depressing Sounding Places In The World

While searching for something on Google Maps, Damien Rudd happened upon Mount Hopeless in Australia. Intrigued by such a dour sounding place, Rudd began searching for locations with synonyms for “sadness.” A few searches and screenshots later and the Instagram account Sad Topographies was born.

Rudd has garnered more than 80,000 followers since starting Sad Topographies in September 2015–and it’s not hard to see why. Slaughter Beach, End of the World, Hopeless Pass, Termination Point, and Crazy Woman Creek are places that sound too insane to be true–but they totally exist. Just plug a few into Google Maps and see for yourself.

Rudd actually spun Sad Topographies into a book published by Simon & Schuster UK last year, which goes to show that there can be money in misery.

[via Bored Panda]KI