Samsung’s Galaxy S9 And S9+ Are Super Cameras (And, Oh, Yeah, Phones)

In 2012, Samsung announced a device called the Galaxy Camera . Though it looked like a garden-variety point-and-shoot camera with a big zoom lens, it ran the Android operating system and had built-in cellular connectivity, letting you use apps and share photos and videos from anywhere, just like you can do with a smartphone. Its slogan: “Camera. Reborn.”

The Galaxy Camera never caught on. But a little over five years later, Samsung is announcing its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress Show in Barcelona. The tagline the company chose for its launch event—”The Camera. Reimagined.”—is nearly the same one that the Galaxy Camera once carried. And the fact that the company is talking about a phone as if it were a camera shows that phones have become cameras in every way that matters.

“The camera has been consistently cited as one of the top three reasons why people purchase phones for the last several years,” says Samsung senior VP Justin Denison. “But really most recently it’s become the number-one purchase driver, become the reason why people buy their phones.” I spoke with Denison while getting a preview of the two new Android 8 Oreo phones, which are available for preorder on Friday and go on sale on March 16. As Samsung’s promotional focus indicates, imaging enhancements–including both hardware and software–are the big story. (The S9 lists for $720 and the S9+ for $840, prices you’ll likely pay divvied up into monthly installments.)

Similarities Abound

Though Samsung is talking about reimagining the camera, it didn’t radically rethink last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+. The new models’ industrial designs retain their predecessors’ striking industrial design, with tall, skinny, curved displays using a 18.5:9 aspect ratio—5.8″ for the S9, 6.2″ for the S9+—and glass blacks. (They both continue to sport a headphone jack and a microSD memory-card slot.) Samsung reduced the bezel areas further, bringing the screens even closer to the edges—and resisted any temptation to mess up the immersive feel with a notch. It also brightened up the displays and added Dolby Atmos stereo sound. In Samsung’s demo, at least, Atmos really did deliver audio with a three-dimensional effect you don’t expect to get out of tiny smartphone speakers.

One actual departure from last year’s models is a big relief: The backside fingerprint scanner now sits below the camera rather than next to it, which should make it easier for your fingertip to find the sensor without smudging the lens.

Okay, now for those cameras. The Galaxy S8 and S8+, which were pretty much the same phone in two sizes, had identical (and excellent) rear-facing cameras that hadn’t changed much from those in 2016’s Galaxy S models. The Galaxy S9 still has one shooter on its back. But like Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X–and Samsung’s own Galaxy Note S8–the Galaxy S9+ has both a wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera, allowing you to get close-up shots of further-away subjects without losing any image quality.

Dual-camera setups on big-screen phones are becoming standard fare. But both the S9 and S9+ get something that’s much more intriguing: Their wide-angle lenses use a dual-aperture technology that Samsung introduced last year on a flip phone (!) called the W2018. The feature uses an aperture of f/2.4 when light is plentiful, such as if you’re snapping pictures outside during the day. But in the sort of murky environments that confound even the best smartphone cameras, it opens up the shutter to an uncommonly wide f/1.5, compared to f/1.7 on the Galaxy S8 and f/1.8 on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X. That adjustment–which you can see happening if you peer into the lens–lets in more light and increases the chances that your snapshot will be pleasing rather than a blurry mess.