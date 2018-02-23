Gwyneth Paltrow just invested in some plus-size clothing

Even though 68% of American women are size 14 and over–which technically puts them in the “plus size” category–the fashion industry has never seriously catered to these consumers. But this seems to be changing. Brands like Good American, Eloquii, and Gravitas are coming up with trendy, well-fitting, and luxurious garments for women of all sizes.

Universal Standard launched last year with a line of sleek, urban outfits for women sizes 10 to 28, and an exchange policy called “Universal Fit Liberty” that allows customers to trade in different-size clothes as their bodies change. Its design and strategy recently earned it a spot on Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list in the style category, and a new injection of cash: The brand just landed a $7 million round of Series A funding from a range of institutional investors, plus people like Gwyneth Paltrow, and the founders of Toms, SoulCycle, and Sweetgreen.

The money will help Universal Standard expand its size range from 6 to 32, and also create a wider array of garments within the collection. It recently launched a workwear line full of blazers and pencil skirts.

And while Paltrow will never, you know, probably never actually buy any clothes from Universal Standard for herself—she is currently too small for any of the items in the brand’s existing range—it’s good to see fashion icons getting behind the movement toward body inclusivity in the industry.

