How To Answer Questions About Your Career Goals When You’re Unsure

There are certain questions all job candidates should come to expect during the interview process. Some of them might be easy to address. Others may be tougher . But if there’s one question that tends to fall somewhere in the middle, it’s the ever-popular, “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

Of course, it’s a fairly simple question to answer if you actually know what you want career-wise. For example, if your goal is to be heading up a design team at that point or to be a high-level financial analyst for a major corporation, then you’re likely to breeze through that inquiry without a problem.

But what if you’re new to the workforce and therefore have no idea what you want to be doing half a decade from now? You can’t exactly respond to that question with an uninspired, “I don’t know,” because if you do, you’ll come across as unmotivated and unprepared–even if that is an honest answer. Here’s a better way to address that question without seeming flaky or aloof.

1. Offer A Range Of Possibilities

It’s hard to know exactly what you’re looking for early on in your career, but one thing you can do is talk about a number of paths that interest you. For example, if you’re applying for a role as a marketing assistant, you might tell your interviewer that you can see yourself working toward senior copywriter status, or that you might come to enjoy project management. Both answers are valid given the job at hand, and this way, you’re not locking yourself into too specific an answer.

Remember, the danger of the “Where do you see yourself” question is that if the role at hand doesn’t really support your projected career path, you could end up lowering your chances of getting hired. Keeping your options open is a good way to make yourself a more desirable candidate, so in this regard, not having a specific plan might work to your advantage.

