A new season of Invisibilia is here to save us all from winter boredom

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted a long winter, but the return of Invisibilia makes it feel like spring is on the horizon. The beloved NPR podcast is returning for a new season on March 9, and it promises to be full of stories about “spies, heists, publicly shaming harassers, and fighting terrorism with reality TV.”

Since the show’s cofounder Lulu Miller is still on book leave, this season will be reported by cofounder Alix Spiegel and author-turned-podcaster Hanna Rosin. The show focuses on stories about the invisible forces that affect us all; it blends psychology, sociology, cultural norms, and hard science–all wrapped into a beautiful and fun audio-rich package. This season will include looks into Russian hacking, reality television, and the #MeToo movement.

New to the series? Start with “How To Become Batman,” which is about a blind man who navigates his world through echo-location, and you’ll be hooked.

