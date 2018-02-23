Goop expands media empire with Gwyneth-hosted podcast

In a Wall Street Journal interview, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow said she will offer a “deeper dive” into wellness categories. That means interviews with health experts, doctors, business leaders, and, most likely, a spiritual healer every now and then. Topics will include everything from work to travel, and listeners can submit questions via Goop’s social media channels.

There are already quite a few health and wellness-related podcasts, but none with the same leverage and celebrity recognition as Goop. Paltrow admits she’s “not a podcast expert,” but she reportedly listens to many of them, including that of relationship expert Esther Perel. She’s also been a guest of several popular podcasts, including Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso and Inside The Hive with Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton.

There’s also been talk of a Vice-like TV series, which Paltrow describes as her “going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness.”

Goop’s media expansion is just one sector of the brand’s ever-growing business. In the last year, the company opened a brick-and-mortar store, sold out conferences, launched a magazine, and revealed a host of new products, including supplements and bath soaks. You can expect something every quarter with Goop.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow just invested in some plus size clothing

RR