DJI’s Small, Smart Mavic Air Drone Is Easy To Fly—And Love

Sixteen months ago, I got a chance to test out the Chinese drone giant’s $1,000 Mavic Pro, a (nearly) first of its kind foldable drone. I straight up loved it, and said so .

Now, I’ve been testing DJI’s latest foldable drone, the smaller (and cheaper) Mavic Air, which debuted last month. And once again, I’m in love.

DJI absolutely dominates the consumer drone industry, and has, one by one, driven its competitors out of the market. It’s out to sell a device for nearly every potential customer. Although it has yet to aim for the low end of the market—say, $200 or less—it’s got a winning product at every rung of the price ladder, starting with its $399 Spark.

Not long before the Mavic Pro came out, action camera behemoth GoPro launched the foldable drone market with its then-highly-anticipated Karma. Unfortunately, the Karma was beset by problems—a major recall followed by tepid sales. Ultimately, GoPro decided to exit the drone market, effectively ceding the space to DJI. Which, make no mistake, has every intention of keeping a stranglehold on the market. If it can keep coming up with new products like the Mavic Air, it’s hard to imagine it won’t succeed.



The Air runs $799—and for $200 more you can get a package that includes two extra batteries and bunch of extras. As I wrote previously with the Pro, if I was in the market for a drone and had that much to spend on one, I wouldn’t hesitate to take an Air home with me for good.

It’s incredibly easy to fly, even for someone like me who has minimal piloting skills. And it takes fantastic photos and video, and does all kinds of trick and special shots with just a few taps in DJI’s mobile app.

The Mavic Air is definitely less robust than the Pro. It’s is more easily buffeted by the wind, and its controller feels a bit cheaper. Plus, it’s smaller. But none of those things detract from how much fun it is to fly it. Simply run the DJI Go 4 mobile app, connect your phone to the controller and link it to the drone, and go. Although it seems to require being calibrated whenever you move it more than a few miles from where you last flew it—a simple process that takes about 10 seconds—the drone latches onto GPS satellites quickly, ensuring safe flying. And when you’re done, it folds up in just seconds and tucks into its small carrying case, which you can easily carry in a backpack.